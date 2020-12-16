enes
Log in

Living Like A Local

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gems

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

All About Food in Vallarta

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Doctors in Vallarta

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

All About Vallarta Real Estate

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
16
Wed, Dec

Villa Celeste Conchas Chinas

On the Beach, Conchas Chinas, 48399, JAL, South Shore
Rating 0
based on 0 reviews
Vacation
Call for details price

 Description

A Luxurious and Beautiful 5BR 7BA Mexican Villa on the beach in Puerto Vallarta
Open for Inspection Times
No inspections are currently scheduled
VILLA CELESTE

A Luxurious and Beautiful 5BR 7BA Mexican Villa on the beach in Puerto Vallarta.

Welcome to Villa Celeste, one of Puerto Vallarta's finest vacation retreats! An incredible five bed, seven bath majestic Spanish-style estate on Conchas Chinas beach, Villa Celeste is the epitome of Mexican luxury. It is considered by many to be very romantic and we have hosted a large number of weddings under its famous arch.

Situated on a beach in Conchas Chinas, the premier resort area of Puerto Vallarta, Villa Celeste is secluded yet accessible. It is removed from the crowds and traffic yet close to the center of town with its famous cobblestone streets, charming shops, street vendors and great restaurants (many award winning).

From the moment you are greeted at the airport by one of our team and driven in air-conditioned comfort through the heart of Vallarta’s Old Town you know this is going to be a special vacation. After your scenic drive through town you will arrive at Villa Celeste and notice the tall graceful palms in the driveway. Enter the stone walls surrounding Villa Celeste with its 16,000 square feet of luxurious living space and begin to experience paradise.

As you enter the grounds on your left you find one of the largest private pools in all of Puerto Vallarta with magnificent ocean views. The villa is surrounded by lush gardens that give you a sense of complete seclusion. The Palapa roof covers a hammock large enough for two, allowing you to enjoy the sunset and view of the Bay of Banderas with margarita in hand!

• Two Master Suites with En-Suite Bathrooms with View of Banderas Bay; One of the Suites is complete with a Jacuzzi; Both Suites with own Entrance • Three Mexican Hacienda Style Bedrooms with En-Suite Bathrooms •

• Large and Luxurious Living and Dining Area • High Specification Kitchen • Guest Bathroom • Large Terrace and Private Pool • Poolside Bar • Palapa and Hammock •

Property Details and Amenities

  • Property Code: Villa Celeste
  • Type: VILLAS / CASAS
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Floors: 2
  • View: Ocean View
  • Maid Service: Daily maid service
Amenities:

  • Jacuzzi
  • Full Kitchen
  • Washer/Dryer
  • Phone
  • Air Conditioning
  • Celing Fans
  • TV
  • Cable TV
  • Internet

 Tags

 Share

Facebook   Tweet

 Features

Base Information

Bed
5
Bath
7

Building Information

Floor area (Total)
16000

 Location

 Comments

There are no comment there

 Tell a Friend

Please insert the symbols from the Image to field below.
       

  Pacific Real Estate

  Request more Details

 Related properties

Related Properties
Villa Azul Cielo
Villa Azul Cielo
Vacation $ 196.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, JAL
Casa Caneros 8 Bedrooms Conchas Chinas
Casa Caneros 8 Bedrooms Conchas Chinas
Vacation $ 784.00/Not applicable
Casa Caneros 8 Bedrooms, Conchas Chinas, 48399, JAL
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Villa Azul Conchas Chinas
Vacation $ 495.00/Per night
Conchas Chinas Highlands, Conchas Chinas, JAL
Properties in same Property type
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Sunscape condominiums, hotelera, Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
Vacation
Km 3.5, Blvrd Francisco Medina Ascencio S/N, Las Glorias,48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hotel Zone , 48333, JAL
Condominio Marina del Rey
Condominio Marina del Rey
Vacation 25,000mx
Quilla 112,Marina VALLARTA, 48335 PUERTO VALLARTA, JAL., Marina Vallarta, 48335, JAL
Punta Negra Condominiums
Punta Negra Condominiums
Vacation
Carr. Costera a Barra de Navidad 2220, Sur, 48333 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Puerto Vallarta, 48333, JAL