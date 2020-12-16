enes
16
Wed, Dec

Well Priced Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo in Liverpool / Education

Liverpool / Galerias, Educación, 48355, JAL Current
Vacation
$ 595.00/Per month

 Description

Hello everybody, we have this beautiful apartment for rent, It is a 2BR, 1 BA in Colonia Educacion
Hello everybody, we this beautiful apartment for rent, It is a 2BR, 1 BA in Colonia Educacion.

Fully furnished, complete kitchen, next to Galerias Shopping mall, it is walking distance to Galerias, Walmart, Aramara Market, La isla. It is available for long or short term rental. The apartment has all the services, water, electricity, internet, phone, washer, dryer, hot water. It is available now!

Monthly short term $800 plus electricity!

Monthly long term $650 plus electricity!

Please call +1 800 228-4552 or Monica Benitez direct at +52 (322) 779-8653

 Features

 Location

  Monica Benitez

  Request more Details

