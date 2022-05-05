$1,000 monthly Budget in Puerto Vallarta - Interview & Lifestyle

Please visit our Best Travel Gear page, here is the link:

https://www.livingoverseas.tv/best-tr...

(When you buy through our links, we may receive a small affiliate commission. There is no added cost for you and it helps support our channel so that we can keep bringing you free videos.)

00:00 Video Overview

00:34 Zona Romantica Neighborhood Description

04:07 Rent in Puerto Vallarta

05:00 Cost of Living in Puerto Vallarta

05:38 Healthcare in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

06:42 Getting Around Puerto Vallarta - Bus, Uber, Taxi, Walking

07:06 Safety in Puerto Vallarta - Is Mexico Safe?

08:02 Do you need to know Spanish in Puerto Vallarta?

08:58 Zona Romantica Neighborhood Tour.

10:10 Demetro Art Gallery

11:42 A Page in the Sun Coffee Shop and Bookstore

13:30 Farmers Market, Organic Market

16:06 Laundry Costs

16:58 French Bakery

17:14 Puerto Vallarta Villas Real Estate Office & Art Gallery

To buy or rent villas, contact: https://puertovallartavillas.com

For budget rentals and affordable apartments, contact Rudi directly. His Mexican name is Rodolfo Aguero and his email is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . His phone # is 52.322.378.8061 - he is on Whatsapp. He also has a Facebook page called Beaches Please with a lot of listings on it as well.

In today’s video I visit Francine Britton, Educator, Author, and founder of Active Learning Alliance, and now a mostly retired expat living in Puerto Vallarta for less than $1,000 per month. We’ll visit her apartment that’s just half a block from the beach and tour some of her favorite spots in the Zona Romantica neighborhood where she lives. We discuss the retirement lifestyle in Puerto Vallarta and talk about the retirement budget in Puerto Vallarta. We visit Demetro Gallery and A Page in the Sun coffee shop and bookstore.

For more information about living and retiring abroad or about being a digital nomad, please visit our website at www.LivingOverseas.TV.