2:53 / 7:16 THE PIER PUERTO VALLARTA AUGUST 2022 (4K)

The pier (also known as a lookout/”mirador”) is a wonderful addition to Puerto Vallarta’s beachfront area. It was designed by the Mexican Biannual Architecture prize-winning architect, José de Jesús Torres Vega. It was the centerpiece of an ambitious Downtown Puerto Vallarta renewal program, that included a series of important projects in and around the city center. These added sparkle to the existing popular attractions for both local and international visitors.

Share, like and subscribe !