24 Hours in Puerto Vallarta: A Travel Guide Beyond the Malecon: Pirate Ship, Food, Plaza, Shops

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

What could 24 hours in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico look like? In this video, I shared a day in the life off the beautiful Malecón, join me as I explore the streets, plazas, shops, restaurants, and the Pirate Ship Vallarta tour.

Time Stamps:
0:00 Hotel Rosita
0:24 Umbrella Street
0:56 Bakery
1:23 Walking along the Streets
1:50 Drinks
1:11 Plaza Làzaro Cárdenas
2:52 A Page in the Sun
3:06 A Taste of Italy
3:24 Pirate Ship Vallarta Tour

Music in this video:
Music track: Donut by Lukrembo
Source: https://freetouse.com/music
Royalty Free Music for Videos (Safe)

Music track: Teapot by Lukrembo
Source: https://freetouse.com/music
No Copyright Music for Video (Free)

