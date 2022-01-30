3-hour Walking Taco Tour Of Puerto Vallarta's Old Town

After more than a year of semi-nomadic, worldwide travel with our children, we found ourselves back in Punta de Mita, Mexico, where Inspirato had set us up with a massive beachfront villa big enough for our family and a few of our friends.

Wanting to get a taste of the local culture, those friends treated us to an authentic culinary experience in old town Puerto Vallarta, led by the local experts at VallartaEats.com.

In this episode, we take you along on our 3.5-hour walking taco tour of the city.

0:00 Introduction

0:54 Taco 1 - Birria Ricky

2:20 Fresh Juice Blend

2:39 Taco 2 - Birria Chanfay

3:45 Taco 3 - Carnitas Stand

5:00 Collins Bakery and Chicharrón

5:47 Taco 4 - Marisma

7:11 Taco 5 - El Morena

9:30 Dessert 1 - La Michoacana

9:53 Dessert 2 - Dulceria Con Orgullo Azteca

Learn more about how we stay in multi-million dollar homes around the world for a low, flat monthly subscription and no nightly rates, taxes, or hidden fees. https://followabc.com/pass

If you want to send us something, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we'll provide our mailing address.

Follow us on Instagram:

https://instagram.com/alwaysbechanging

Follow us on Facebook:

https://facebook.com/alwaysbechanging

Follow us on TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@alwaysbechanging

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/MakeItDayOne

Join our Inner Circle email list to get immediate notifications of new episodes, behind-the-scenes content, giveaways, and news: https://followabc.com/join

We’re passionate about our lifestyle of luxury family travel, remote business ownership, unschooling, and contributing positively to the future of the world. If you’re a like-minded brand or content creator and would like to explore sponsorships, collabs, or other ideas, please get in touch at https://followabc.com/inquiries

Here’s a detailed overview and video of our filming equipment: https://followabc.com/happenings/our-...

Some of the links provided in our episodes and on our website utilize merchant affiliate programs that may pay commissions to us whenever people use them to make purchases.

ABOUT US.

We’re the Lockwoods: a family with 3 kids, 5 careers, and endless passion for adventure. Two years ago, we decided it was time for Phil's ad agency to abandon the in-person, 5-day workweek. So they 86’d the office and work hours, allowing our own family to start traveling almost constantly. We now work, school, and explore in a different place every week—from our own mountain and beach homes to exotic villas, resorts, and yachts around the world. As we experience and support diverse cultures, we hope to inspire more families to design a life of freedom and adventure.

Because there’s a new American Dream. It’s one that’s void of templated expectations, templated career paths, templated education, templated families, templated homes, and templated lives. Freedom is no longer an American tagline—it’s just the new, global way of life.

Every day that you spend doing something that doesn’t fulfill you to your core, you’re living your life on pause. You’re deferring genuine family time with no guarantee that there will be a tomorrow or a someday. Some people follow that mentality their entire lives. We’ve chosen to never live that way again.

We appreciate you following our journey. The more our channel grows, the more time we can spend traveling to more locations, contributing to these cultures, highlighting local businesses, and sharing inspiring stories from these communities. So please consider liking, commenting, and subscribing so that you can stick with us for the long haul.