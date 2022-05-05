$3oo Apartment in Puerto Vallarta - Interview & Tour

In today’s show, I visit my friend Dez, and she gives us a tour of her amazing $300 dollars a month apartment. She lives up on a hill nestled in the jungle, overlooking a river, and is within walking distance to downtown Puerto Vallarta. We also talk about her budget, expenses… and lifestyle as a travel blogger and guide, living in Mexico.

You can follow Dez on her website at:

https://www.mydeztination.com/

Check out our travel gear recommendations on the LivingOverseas.TV website:

https://www.livingoverseas.tv/best-tr...

Key moments in this video:

00:00 Video Overview

00:50 Tour of the outside of the apartment.

02:30 Best budget neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta.

03:00 Monthly budget in Puerto Vallarta.

04:33 Transportation in Puerto Vallarta.

05:14 Apartment, condo and home rentals in Puerto Vallarta.

05:34 Healthcare costs in Puerto Vallarta

06:14 Safety in Puerto Vallarta.

07:02 Buenos Aires neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta.

07:32 Rainy season in Puerto Vallarta.

08:36 $300 dollar per month Apartment Tour in Puerto Vallarta.

For more information, please visit www.LivingOverseas.TV