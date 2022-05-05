$3oo Apartment in Puerto Vallarta - Interview & Tour
In today’s show, I visit my friend Dez, and she gives us a tour of her amazing $300 dollars a month apartment. She lives up on a hill nestled in the jungle, overlooking a river, and is within walking distance to downtown Puerto Vallarta. We also talk about her budget, expenses… and lifestyle as a travel blogger and guide, living in Mexico.
Key moments in this video:
00:00 Video Overview
00:50 Tour of the outside of the apartment.
02:30 Best budget neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta.
03:00 Monthly budget in Puerto Vallarta.
04:33 Transportation in Puerto Vallarta.
05:14 Apartment, condo and home rentals in Puerto Vallarta.
05:34 Healthcare costs in Puerto Vallarta
06:14 Safety in Puerto Vallarta.
07:02 Buenos Aires neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta.
07:32 Rainy season in Puerto Vallarta.
08:36 $300 dollar per month Apartment Tour in Puerto Vallarta.
