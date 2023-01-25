4 Unique Puerto Vallarta Day Trip Ideas! (part 1)

384 vistas 25 ene 2023 PUERTO VALLARTA

Opportunities for day trips from Puerto Vallarta are endless – whether you want undisturbed beaches, sleepy fishing villages, mountain adventures, hiking, hidden beaches or historic towns, you have so many options.

These Puerto Vallarta day trip ideas are perfect for people looking for:

A day off the beach or resort

Things to do on a cruise ship stop

Getting off the beaten path

Some new things if you feel like you’ve done all the regular day trip stuff!

This is part one in my series about some of the best excursions and places to see near Puerto Vallarta on a day trip.

Read more here:

14 Unique Day Trips from Puerto Vallarta with Itineraries (+ hidden gems and secret spots):

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/day-t...

San Sebastian del Oeste tour: https://viator.tp.st/0AIKCn6k

Hot Springs tour: https://viator.tp.st/ihGtQ9U4

Related Videos:

Puerto Vallarta natural hot springs: https://youtu.be/tEiaDF_uA_c

Crocodile sanctuary: https://youtu.be/nkGenYUpP4E

Top Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta: https://youtu.be/zBiCy74hjko

Puerto Vallarta Safety & Scams: https://youtu.be/3YI1uKbqLoM

Rhythms of the Night: https://youtu.be/GK_n89W2eVs

Hike to Hill of the Cross (cerro de la cruz): https://youtu.be/LSxTbFJ_3VM

//

My Travel Blogs:

Puerto Vallarta Off the Beaten Path: Hidden Gems Travel Guide

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/puert...

10 Waterfalls and Hot Springs to Visit Near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/best-...

49 Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta (the complete list) in 2023

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/thing...

All Puerto Vallarta posts:

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/tag/p...

//

About me - Aly Smalls:

I'm the CFF (Chief Fun Finder) of my travel website - Like Where You're Going.

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/

A former Tourism Development Officer who now makes fun and easy to follow travel itineraries for your next trip. Wherever your travels take you, I'll help make sure you like where you're going!

My free travel and destination guides focus on unique & fresh itineraries - showcasing Canada, USA, Mexico and a bit of Europe.

Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/likewhereyou...

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/alysmalls_yt/

mexico puertovallarta

//

Some of my videos contain affiliate links meaning I may make a small commission if you make a qualifying purchase. I only share products, services and experiences I use, love and trust. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

MUSIC:

I use Epidemic Sound for my music

Sign up for a free 30 day trial

https://share.epidemicsound.com/3h53ji

Business inquiries:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.