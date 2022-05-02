Log in
48 incredible hours in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | 2022 travel guide | 18 places to eat, things to do

Have a couple of days to spend in Puerto Vallarta Mexico? We've put together a cool travel guide for you packed with 18 great places to eat and things to do, primarily in Centro and Zona Romantica.

0:00 Intro
0:28 Our Airbnb
1:00 Beach and Malecon
1:41 Parroquia
2:12 La Tostaderia
2:50 Elixir
3:26 A Page in the Sun
4:09 Parque Lazaro Cardenas
4:36 Whale watching
6:02 Bar la Playa
6:18 Mezcal y Sal
7:32 Taqueria La Hormiga
8:08 El Sofa Cafe
8:30 Dee's coffee and the pier
9:19 Isla Rio Cuale
10:16 Maria Baja
11:26 Pollo Jugoso
12:27 Our swimming story
13:46 Tintoque

