48 incredible hours in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | 2022 travel guide | 18 places to eat, things to do

Have a couple of days to spend in Puerto Vallarta Mexico? We've put together a cool travel guide for you packed with 18 great places to eat and things to do, primarily in Centro and Zona Romantica.

0:00 Intro

0:28 Our Airbnb

1:00 Beach and Malecon

1:41 Parroquia

2:12 La Tostaderia

2:50 Elixir

3:26 A Page in the Sun

4:09 Parque Lazaro Cardenas

4:36 Whale watching

6:02 Bar la Playa

6:18 Mezcal y Sal

7:32 Taqueria La Hormiga

8:08 El Sofa Cafe

8:30 Dee's coffee and the pier

9:19 Isla Rio Cuale

10:16 Maria Baja

11:26 Pollo Jugoso

12:27 Our swimming story

13:46 Tintoque

