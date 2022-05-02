48 incredible hours in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | 2022 travel guide | 18 places to eat, things to do
Have a couple of days to spend in Puerto Vallarta Mexico? We've put together a cool travel guide for you packed with 18 great places to eat and things to do, primarily in Centro and Zona Romantica.
0:00 Intro
0:28 Our Airbnb
1:00 Beach and Malecon
1:41 Parroquia
2:12 La Tostaderia
2:50 Elixir
3:26 A Page in the Sun
4:09 Parque Lazaro Cardenas
4:36 Whale watching
6:02 Bar la Playa
6:18 Mezcal y Sal
7:32 Taqueria La Hormiga
8:08 El Sofa Cafe
8:30 Dee's coffee and the pier
9:19 Isla Rio Cuale
10:16 Maria Baja
11:26 Pollo Jugoso
12:27 Our swimming story
13:46 Tintoque
🏨 Our Airbnb in Puerto Vallarta: https://www.airbnb.ca/rooms/30559274
To get a sweet discount on your first Airbnb stay, use this link:
☑️ https://www.airbnb.ca/c/michaelm32362...
Watch more of our Mexico food and travel videos! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hHEu...
Subscribe for more food and travel tips! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnvh...
The gear we use to make our videos!
☑️ Canon EOS M50: https://amzn.to/3rF7J8v
☑️ Sigma 16mm F/1.4 lens: https://amzn.to/30A3Sxt
☑️ DJI Mini 2 drone: https://amzn.to/3ApozwF
☑️ Joby GorillaPod: https://amzn.to/3vgSiW9
☑️ Boya Shotgun Mic: https://amzn.to/38zqW3E
☑️ GoPro Hero 8 Black: https://amzn.to/2WXgdx0
☑️ GoPro Floating Handgrip: https://amzn.to/3qAr7lr
Follow us!
https://www.instagram.com/hegoesshegoes
https://www.facebook.com/hegoesshegoes
Music by Epidemic Sound.
Sign up to access thousands of artists and their tracks, royalty free! (https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra...)
Disclaimer: Some of these links are affiliate links. What does that mean? It means that if you click on one of those links and purchase a product or service, we may get a small commission. There is absolutely no extra cost to you, but you are helping to support our small channel and make sure we keep growing and making great content!