5 Beaches to Hike in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico! (Boca de Tomatlan to Playa Las Animas)

The complete hike from Boca de Tomatlan to Playa las Animas in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!

After our sudden trip to the United States, we decided to visit beautiful Mexico again! We spent 2 weeks in Puerto Vallarta in the state of Jalisco. We unfortunately didn't film a lot there, but we did film this beautiful hike! There are five beaches including Boca de Tomatlan, Playa Colomitos, La Troza, Playa Caballo, and Playa las Animas! :) We hope it helps you navigate the trails and how to catch the water taxi! (And find the best street tacos in Puerto Vallarta!)

Looking forward to seeing you all in the next vlog in our 30TH COUNTRY!!!

CHAPTERS

0:00 Intro

0:46 Boca de Tomatlan

2:10 About the Hike

3:18 Playa Colomitos

5:33 La Troza

6:38 Playa del Caballo

7:34 Playa las Animas

8:45 the Water Taxi!

10:58 Puerto Vallarta Old Town

11:33 Street Tacos in Vallarta

