7 TRAVEL TIPS To The PUERTO VALLARTA Airport 2022

We offer 7 travel trips to the Puerto Vallarta airport as we left the USA ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ to vacation in Puerto Vallarta Mexico. In this video we share tips to save you time, money and a lot of frustration when arriving at the Puerto Vallarta Airport. Most of the tips we share are actually of use when traveling anywhere in the world. These Mexico travel tips are specific to Puerto Vallarta but actually apply to most any international airport in Mexico. Puerto Vallarta travel is fun and easy so traveling to Puerto Vallarta should be hassle free too.

๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico Online Immigration Form: https://www.inm.gob.mx/fmme/publico/e...

๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico Customs Form: Get and fill out on the airline flight

๐ŸŽฅ Video Chapters

0:00 Flying to Mexico

0:34 Immigration and Customs Forms

1:36 Navigating Mexican Immigrations & Customs

2:48 Walking the Gauntlet

3:32 Bring Mexican Pesos

3:56 Getting a Taxi

6:06 Passport Expiration Date

6:46 Important FMM Info

10:26 Bonus Tips!

Interested in more information about Puerto Vallarta Mexico? Then check out these other videos

Root Canal in Mexico: https://youtu.be/zf6_LzVYllw

Why Mexico? https://youtu.be/bbRmnWfoR70

