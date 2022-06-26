Log in
enes

9 of the BEST beaches in Puerto Vallarta

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

9 of the BEST beaches in Puerto Vallarta. Puerto Vallarta is a premier beach destination among travelers from across the world. It should come as no surprise. With its crystal blue waters and idyllic tropical climate are the best beaches in mexico. Puerto Vallarta is a beach lover’s paradise.

And here are our favorite close beaches where you can have an amazing time on your visit.

Experience life in Mexico thru it`s magic towns: https://youtu.be/CmjYtHee79c

  • Follow us on Facebook


https://www.facebook.com/CasaSunsetVa...

  • Follow us on Instagram


https://www.instagram.com/casa_sunset...

  • Book on:


https://www.airbnb.mx/p/casa-sunset
https://sunsetrentalsvallarta.com/

puertovallarta pacificocean movetomexico mexico beach

Other Broadcasts

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 