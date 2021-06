A Special Day in Puerto Vallarta

I had been living in the Marina of the town of Puerto Vallarta. It had been a great time so far and I had been happy to wake up in the townhouse by all the boats. We had previously visited famous towns in the area including Bucerias, Yelapa, Nueveo Vallarta and Sayulita. I had also been traveling up along the coast of Mexico and stopped in famous places like Zihuatanejo, Manzanillo, Acapulco, La Paz, Cabo San Lucas and many more places.