Art in Puerto Vallarta Mexico

In this video we look at Art in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and highlight the the art walk that occurs Wednesdays during high season.

Puerto Vallarta has established itself as a vibrant center of art creation, exhibition and promotion. An important contribution to the city´s art scene is Puerto Vallarta´s ArtWalk. The participating galleries in Centro Historico exhibit works by important national and international artists. Remarkable paintings, exceptional sculptures, fine ceramics and jewelry are offered.