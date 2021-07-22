Ask Carlos - Should I Risk to Travel to Puerto Vallarta?

JoAnne Rockower, Co-Founder of PayPal, and several other celebrities who live in Mexico share their experience of being expats in Puerto Vallarta. They answer the question "is it safe to retire or live part-time in Mexico?"

The much lower cost of living, perfect warm weather, white-sandy beaches, delicious food, exotic drinks, friendly, welcoming people, and the proximity to the United States make Mexico a very attractive country for North American retirees. According to International Living’s 2021 Annual Global Retirement Index, Mexico ranked as the world’s third best place to retire in 2021.

As reported by the U.S. State Department, more than 1.5 million U.S. citizens live in Mexico today. Hundreds of thousands of people are living out their dream of full retirement in Mexico, with plenty of free time to enjoy the weather, culture, food, and new friends in this popular North American country.

The celebrities we interviewed give us a deeper look at some of the reasons why expats love spending their retirement years and money in Mexico.