ATV TOUR PUERTO VALLARTA | Is the El Eden Predator ATV Tour Worth the Cost?

The list of activities and tours in Puerto Vallarta is endless. One tour that caught our attention was an ATV adventure that promised a visit to El Eden, the location where the movie Predator was filmed, tucked away in the jungle of the Sierre Madre mountains. Since Jeremy is a HUGE Predator fan, it seemed like a no-brainer we hit the road. In this video, we take you on an ATV TOUR in PUERTO VALLARTA and give you our candid thoughts on whether or not we think it was worth $105 USD per person.

VIDEO CHAPTERS:

0:00 Teaser

0:10 Intro & Recap

0:40 El Eden ATV Tour Overview

1:10 Starting the Day w/ Adventure

2:20 First 10-15 mins of driving

2:42 Quick Stop: Los Arcos de Mismaloya

4:06 Arriving El Eden VA (Eden of Vallarta)

4:29 Predator sighting!

7:12 Exploring El Eden

9:30 Impressions

11:28 Let's Chat - Worth $105 USD per person?

12:25 Our Tips

12:45 Bloopers



Hi, and welcome to our channel!!! We are Jillian and Jeremy, a full-time traveling couple who traded in the stability of a “normal” life (and paycheck) to live our dreams traveling and volunteering while aspiring to make a second career of this digital nomad lifestyle.

