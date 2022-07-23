AVOID the Puerto Vallarta crowds! (Day trips travel guide)

Looking for a day trip in Puerto Vallarta? In this vlog we provide two day trips that might just be worth taking to avoid the large crowds of Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta is considered one of the best beach destinations in Mexico and because of that sometimes the beaches and malecon can get crowded. In this vlog we take you on two adventures outside of Puerto Vallarta. We will show you how to get from La Zona Romantica to Boca de Tomatlan which is approximately a 30 minute bus ride. In Boca de Tomatlan the adventure begins as you can hike to the beaches or to the waterfalls. First we head to Playa Las Ánimas and give our tips on how to get there and how to avoid getting overcharged.

On the second day we take you the quiet beach town of Quimixto. Here we go on an adventure hike through rivers, hills till we arrive to the GORGEOUS waterfalls in Quimixto. If you’re feeling adventurous Quimixto is also a great spot to surf and enjoy some fresh seafood. Quimixto was our favorite beach and even better than any beach in Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta tourism can get crowded during peak seasons and these day trips are a perfect escape to avoid those large crowds. Nothing is better than a little adventure!

