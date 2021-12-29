Batman Could Be Here in March

Details Santini Bracho 29 December 2021

User Rating: 5 / 5

Please Rate Vote 1 Vote 2 Vote 3 Vote 4 Vote 5

Premiere could be March 4, 2022 Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz shine in the new trailer for "The Batman". Titled "The Bat and the Cat," the new trailer addresses the relationship between Batman and Catwoman. Warner Bros. decided to give the world a gift and released a new trailer for "The Batman," one of the most anticipated films of 2022, starring Robert Pattinson, in which Zoë Kravitz also shines in the role of Catwoman, who seems to live up to its predecessors. The trailer, titled "The Bat and The Cat", delves into the relationship between Batman and Catwoman, who at first seems to become an ally of the Dark Knight, but then the feline decides to turn against him to continue her career in the underworld of crime. We also see more details about one of the film's villains: The Penguin. One of the sequences shows Batman chasing him aboard the Batmobile. However, The Riddler remains a mystery to fans, as it is presumed that he knows Batman's identity and will seek to confuse him with his classic riddles. It also features a Bruce Wayne who seems to be in a deep crisis, as he is questioned for not doing more for the city that his parents defended for many years. The cast of the Matt Reeves-directed film features the likes of Robert Pattinson (Batman), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon). "The Batman" will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.