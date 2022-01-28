"Beach Of The Dead" Playa Los Muertos: Puerto Vallarta. Warm Sun, Soft Sand, And Perfect Water.

Playa Los Muertos in translation means "Beach of the Dead". Don't let the name scare you. The name was given because an old cemetery was found at this site, a long...long time ago. Today, this is a great beach to hangout in the Zona Romantica of PV. The best spot is just south of the Pier where the sand is soft on your feet and no rocks! (most of the beaches in this area have rocks). Go and spend your "Zero Tasking Day" there and unplug! #laotraveler #losmuertosbeach