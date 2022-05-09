Best Beach Front Condos in Puerto Vallarta (For Sale)

I'm bringing your attention to a development called HARBOR 171 (located in the Hotel Zone) in Puerto Vallarta.

Why Paul likes this development?

Absolute Beach Front. Never loose your Ocean view!

Choices and Options: Studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms and three bedrooms. You choose... What suits you?

Quality builder and Construction.

Centrally located for easy access to so many great amenities that Puerto Vallarta offers.

Great amenities within the development: Amazing swimming pools and gym.

Beach Access!

Amazing rental demand and return!

If you'd like more information on Harbor 171, please contact me directly.

Contact Paul to discuss your Puerto Vallarta Real Estate wishlist or for a video or in-person showing TODAY!

Regards Paul Trimmer

Puerto Vallarta Realtor - Real Estate Expert in Puerto Vallarta

www.paultrimmer.com

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone/Whatsapp +52 322 384 6188

Who's Paul Trimmer: He's a New Zealander, living in Puerto Vallarta, successfully helping friends and clients buy and sell real estate.

To receive my Newsletter for all the LATEST New Listings, Pocket Listings, information on buying in Puerto Vallarta, Market statistics and my market commentary PLUS much much more! (We only need your email address and you can unsubscribe at anytime if it's not of value to you).

Sign up at www.paultrimmer.com/newsletter