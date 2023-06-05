Best Beach & Waterfall Hike in Puerto Vallarta

BEST BEACHES IN PUERTO VALLARTA

In this Video, travel expert, Jim Kellett will take us on a tour of some of the best beaches in Puerto Vallarta. He will also show how to catch the bus from Zona Romantica in Puerto Vallarta to Boca de Tomatlan and then show where to take the water taxi from Boca to Quimixto. You can also use the same water taxis to go from Boca to Yelapa.

BEST WATERFALL IN PUERTO VALLARTA

Regarding the best waterfall in the Puerto Vallarta area, the Question is Yelapa vs. Quimixto. Both are great but Quimixto is less crowded, has a better restaurant with a view of the falls, and a better pool at the base of the waterfall for swimming. Jim packs his inflatable paddleboard (SUP) to use at the Quimixto waterfall, one of the best waterfalls in Puerto Vallarta. The water taxis stop at three of the best beaches in Puerto Vallarta, Colomitos, Las Animas, and Quimixto.

PLAYA COLOMITOS, (COLOMITOS BEACH)

The first beach you come to will be Playa Colomitos. Many consider Colomitos to be the most beautiful beach in the Puerto Vallarta area. Colomitos beach, is a gorgeous, sometimes secluded beach with emerald green water. It’s no longer a secret spot and during high season, there may be drinks available on the beach and the restaurant may be open. It’s best to bring your own drinks and snacks.

PLAYA LAS ANIMAS, (LAS ANIMAS BEACH)

Playa Las Animas is commercialized. It is loaded with restaurants right along the beach.

This is a major stop for the boats and it has a good dock so it can get crowded at times but it’s a good place to get a meal, enjoy some drinks on the beach and catch some sun. It has direct water taxi service to B Boca de Tomatlan ,and Los Muertos Pier in Puerto Vallarta.

PLAYA QUIMIXTO, (QUIMIXTO BEACH)

Quimixto is another one of the best beaches in the Puerto Vallarta area.

The river mouth brings a lot of wildlife into the area and the beach is rarely crowded. There is also a good surfing spot in Quimixto and it has few surfers. You can often have the break to yourself.

BEST HIKE IN PUERTO VALLARTA

This video also features the costal hike from Boca de Tomatlan to the popular beaches of Playa Colomitos, and Playa Las Animas as well as Playa Quimixto. Jim will give you all the information you need so that you can do these adventures on your own. Step-by-step directions are provided for the hike to Colomitos, the hike to Las Animas and the hike to Quimixto.

