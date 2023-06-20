Best Places to Eat in Puerto Vallarta

6,225 vistas 6 feb 2023 PUERTO VALLARTA

Hey Friends,

Join us in Puerto Vallarta while I take you along to the best places we ate at this week. I saved my favorite for last!

This was our first time in Puerto Vallarta so I know I have so many more places to try next time we're there.

1) Casa Tradicional

2) Pepe's Taco

3) Mariscos Oyster

4) Restaurante El Andariego

5) The Iguana

6) La Madalena

Thank you to everyone who watches, likes and/or subscribes!

Feel free to check out my Instagram @tashwtt