Best Places To Retire 2022: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

597 views May 15, 2022 Most people want a happy retirement or an empower retirement. They want to retiresmart being able to use their 401k, Roth, pension plan and even have an early retirement.

Puerto Vallarta Mexico is one of the best places to retire for its cost of living, weather, amazing culture and food, small town feel and more. Some like Puerto Vallarta snorkeling while others prefer to sit and look at the ocean.

Real Estate agent and friend Taniel Chemsian has been a Puerto Vallarta resident for the last 16 years. He shares why he made Puerto Vallarta Mexico home, and what the real estate market has been like this year thus far.

You may want to cash in your 401k and spend more time in Puerto Vallarta.

Are you ready to start planning your move to Mexico?

Hosted by Risa Morimoto

Guest: Taniel Chemsian, Senior Sales Associate, Timothy Real Estate Group, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

https://www.TanielChemsian.com