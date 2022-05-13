Best Puerto Vallarta Food (2022) | Best Street Food & Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta

In this video, I walk you through a list of some of the best food in Puerto Vallarta and you don't even have to waste your time watching me eat it or listening to me ramble on. I simply give you the name of the restaurant or street food stand so that you can look it up or save it to your Google maps and then show you what to eat there and keep it moving. By the end of this video, you will have at least 20 delicious places bookmarked for your trip as well as some cool things to do in Puerto Vallarta and an amazing place to stay.

As always, my goal when I travel to any city in the world is to find the very best food I can. Typically, that means avoiding touristy areas, but some of the best food in Puerto Vallarta can be found right in the heart of Zona Romantica such as the birria tacos from Birria Robles and the tongue and cheek tacos from Tacos de Cabeza el Chulo, just to name a couple of my personal favorites. (Many more are named in the video.)

However, we also took the time to spread out of Zona Romantica and venture into some of the other neighborhoods where locals live (as I like to do) such as 5 de Diciembre and Pitillal to check out some other spots that came highly recommended to us by some friends of ours who live in Puerto Vallarta and know what they're talking about when it comes to authentic and delicious Mexican food.

We only had five days to explore, so we hit as many as we could in that time and I know I missed a ton of good places, so please be sure to leave a comment and let me know where I should go next time I visit if you like the kinds of food I'm showing in this video!

