Best Puerto Vallarta Hotels (starting at $34/night)!

Showing you my 4 favorite Puerto Vallarta hotels, several of which are perfect for those on a budget! One of the hotels was $34 per night! In my opinion each of these hotels are the best places to stay in the Zona Romantica and Centro areas of Puerto Vallarta.

For each hotel, I will give you a room tour, show you the amenities, talk about the location and let you know if there are any downsides to the hotel. Each is a small, boutique hotel, perfect for soaking up the authentic feel of PV.

These hotels are great alternatives to an all inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta if you're looking to try something new. Also great for solo travelers, budget-conscious and those on a honeymoon or couples vacation.

They all have pools, A/C and are centrally located - walking distance to the beach, malecon and restaurants and bars. Some of these hotels are adult only, feature rooftop infinity pools and serve a daily hot breakfast.

HOTELS in order:

Casa Maria Boutique Hotel

Francisca Rodríguez 169, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta

view here: https://www.stay22.com/allez/expedia?...

Hotel Posada de Roger

Basilio Badillo 237, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta

view here: https://www.stay22.com/allez/expedia?...

Luna Liquida Hotel Boutique

Iturbide 408, Centro, 48310 Puerto Vallarta

view here: https://www.stay22.com/allez/expedia?...

Rivera del Rio Boutique Hotel

Rivera del Río 104, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta

view here: https://www.stay22.com/allez/expedia?...

