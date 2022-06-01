Best Restaurants in PUERTO VALLARTA | Ultimate Mexican Food Tour
750 views May 23, 2022 Best Restaurants in PUERTO VALLARTA: Looking for the best restaurants in Puerto Vallarta? In this video we take you on a tour of some of the best Mexican food spots in town. From tacos to seafood, these places will have you coming back for more!
LOCATIONS IN THE VIDEO:
Birria Villasenor: https://goo.gl/maps/YGUYpaJjJPc9X7Sa9
Mariscos Oyster: https://goo.gl/maps/g3NxELtP4LbrifED8
Panchos Tacos: https://goo.gl/maps/3nPykPYcBDep6ntXA
Margarita Grill: https://goo.gl/maps/WPMWgR8eqHKSbNX27
Gaby's Restaurant: https://goo.gl/maps/Yg2Ff1ponQdM7chq7
00:00 Introduction
01:05 Birria Villasenor
03:24 Mariscos Oyster
07:15 Panchos Tacos
08:26 Margarita Grill
09:36 Gaby's Restaurant
11:45 Final Thoughts
