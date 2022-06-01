Best Restaurants in PUERTO VALLARTA | Ultimate Mexican Food Tour

750 views May 23, 2022 Best Restaurants in PUERTO VALLARTA: Looking for the best restaurants in Puerto Vallarta? In this video we take you on a tour of some of the best Mexican food spots in town. From tacos to seafood, these places will have you coming back for more!

LOCATIONS IN THE VIDEO:

Birria Villasenor: https://goo.gl/maps/YGUYpaJjJPc9X7Sa9

Mariscos Oyster: https://goo.gl/maps/g3NxELtP4LbrifED8

Panchos Tacos: https://goo.gl/maps/3nPykPYcBDep6ntXA

Margarita Grill: https://goo.gl/maps/WPMWgR8eqHKSbNX27

Gaby's Restaurant: https://goo.gl/maps/Yg2Ff1ponQdM7chq7

00:00 Introduction

01:05 Birria Villasenor

03:24 Mariscos Oyster

07:15 Panchos Tacos

08:26 Margarita Grill

09:36 Gaby's Restaurant

11:45 Final Thoughts

🇲🇽 Watch More:

PUERTO VALLARTA Things to Do: https://youtu.be/GR12Jczlmk8

PLAYA DEL CARMEN THINGS TO DO (Worth Visiting in 2022?): https://youtu.be/lDNafvMNSvU

Cancun Top Things to Do in 2022: https://youtu.be/xzUNMgvMr_s

MERIDA MEXICO TRAVEL: SAFEST City in Mexico: https://youtu.be/p3CSRXP-zLM

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE: Mexico's Most Charming Town: https://youtu.be/2vgLVKsDB9o

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE FIRST IMPRESSIONS (WOW): https://youtu.be/WX4dtjwvouI

EXPLORING MEXICO'S RICHEST NEIGHBORHOOD: POLANCO, MEXICO CITY: https://youtu.be/MfaiHbh8hB8

Mexico Must Visit town: IZAMAL: https://youtu.be/KBPotDX_OyI

Tour of Progreso Mexico: Is it Worth it? (SURPRISED): https://youtu.be/UrL_VutDi2A

♥ Subscribe to the channel for more Travel and Digital Nomad-related videos every week.

✨ Join 18K+ others on Instagram for daily stories and posts as well as behind the scenes of living a digital nomad lifestyle: https://www.instagram.com/livinglistj...

See you next time :)

TAGS: puerto vallarta,puerto vallarta food,where to eat in puerto vallarta,best food in puerto vallarta,puerto vallarta restaurants,puerto vallarta mexico,puerto vallarta tacos,restaurants in puerto vallarta,puerto vallarta food tour,top restaurants puerto vallarta,puerto vallarta 2022,best restaurants in puerto vallarta,panchos takos,puerto vallarta restaurant reviews,puerto vallarta food and drinks,puerto vallarta mexico vlog