Best Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Puerto Vallarta is one destination that will stick with you for the remainder of your life. While other beach destinations in Mexico were all but built around tourism and have essentially become little American enclaves over the years. Puerto Vallarta has retained its cultural roots and is still just as much an authentic port town as it was a century ago. It's a place that is bursting with history, culture, and soul. As such, we firmly believe it's one of the top vacation destinations in Mexico.

Here, the mountains, jungles, and sea all come together in a stunningly beautiful way. Puerto Vallarta's downtown district, Zona Romantica, with its cobblestone streets and charming shops, will make you feel like you just stepped back in time to a period when life was simpler and slower yet somehow happier.

In almost every single way, Puerto Vallarta is simply stunning. It's also got plenty of heart, with endless things to do and see at just about any time of the day. It's a rare example of a city where tourists, ex-pats, and locals all live together harmoniously. The combination of all of those cultural influences is nothing short of remarkable.

If you're looking to escape the cold of winter, there's no better place than Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This beautiful area has warm weather year-round and an interesting culture to boot. Watch this video in full to learn more about some of the best things to do in Puerto Vallarta so you can start planning your trip!

