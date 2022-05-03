Boca de Tomatlan Jalisco & Colomitos Beach, Puerto Vallarta Getaway!

Wondering what to do when you are in Puerto Vallarta? Boca de Tomatlán makes a great day trip or weekend getaway. Tomatlan is only 10 miles south of Puerto Vallarta but seems a world away. Join us as we discovery its laid back atmosphere, great food and hike to Playa Colomitos. Our trip begins with a Uber ride south to Tomatlan where we will show you some great beaches south of Puerto Vallarta and discover amazing food in this laid back small town in Banderas Bay. Follow us as we hike the ocean trail to Colomitos Beach.

This is the perfect day trip from Puerto Vallarta!

Our plan is to spend the next several months exploring the area. In future videos we will take a deeper dive into what there is to see and do in Puerto Vallarta.

