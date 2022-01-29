Colomitos Beach, Mx | Hike From Boca De Tomatlán | Day Trip From Puerto Vallarta

In this video we hike from Boca de Tomatlán to the secluded beach of Colomitos, during the rainy season. The trail follows the coast away from town before winding over the mountain and through the jungle until reaching the small, idyllic beach.

After enjoying the beach and the water we take a water taxi back to town where we indulge in a seafood feast at the restaurant, El Embarcadero, by the pier in Boca.

Follow along on this beautiful, wet and fun adventure!