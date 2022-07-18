Cost of Living in Puerto Vallarta- How Much Are Groceries?

Today I decided to walk you through the cost of groceries in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. I also show you where to buy groceries and how much my groceries were for the week.

Obviously, it depends on how many people are in your family and what you want to eat. But for a single person, I spend about $10 USD per week. At the higher end, I spend $15 USD per week. Not too bad.

Grocery Stores I talk about in this video:

Mercado Ollin:

https://mercadoollin.com

Address: Lázaro Cárdenas 205, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Casa Gourmet:

Address: 48380, C. Constitución 208, Emiliano Zapata, Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

OXXO:

There's one about every two blocks in Puerto Vallarta

Kiosko:

There's a few spread out across town in PV.

Farmacia Guadalajara (Super Mercado):

https://www.farmaciasguadalajara.com/...

Address: Insurgentes 261, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

Farmers Market:

https://m.facebook.com/pages/Mercado-...

Address: Mercado Emiliano Zapata local 31, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

Carnes Selectas Nayarit Zona Romántica:

Address: Aguacate 157, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

In this video:

Intro: 00:00

Ollin Market: 02:26

Casa Gourment: 02:48

OXXO: 03:03

Kiosko: 03:28

Farmacia Guadalajara: 03:54

Farmers Market Map: 04:18

Going to Farmers Market: 05:02

Heading to Butchers: 07:06

Breaking down the Price: 08:38

Outtro: 12:52

