Cost of Living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in May 2023 | From Rentals and Groceries to Street Food
🚀DOWNLOAD My FREE Rental Guide “How to find a Great Rental in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.” https://soklanevza.teachable.com/p/ho...
💌Support me on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/larissasokla
✅Subscribe to my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/larissasoko...
In this video, I will share and speak about the cost of living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in May of 2023. I have made a couple of videos about the cost of living in Mexico, so you can watch them and compare prices from the past two years. In this video, I will discuss rental prices, utilities, groceries, eating out, and transportation. Enjoy!
Time codes
00:00 Intro
00:55 Living and Spending Comfortably
01:29 Housing
03:32 Check My FREE Guide
04:21 Utilities
06:09 Internet and Phone Plan
06:33 Groceries
07:24 Walk in La Comer Store
10:18 How to Find Better-priced Products
11:48 Restaurants and Eating Out
12:34 Street Food Prices
14:23 Transportation
15:15 Total $ Amount
16:19 Support me on Ko-Fi
Do you like my videos and wish to help me produce weekly content? Now you can through Paypal using my direct link at
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/laris...
I used Ademia Spanish to learn the language. To get 10% off your first learning package click this link:
https://calendly.com/iramrsaenz/ademi...
The music I use in my videos is from epidemic sound, copyright-free music for creators. Grab my referral link to sign up and get 30 days free here:
https://www.epidemicsound.com/campaig...