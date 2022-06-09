Cuale River Island, the Flea Market & the new bridge. Downtown Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

340 views Jun 9, 2022 A full walking tour of the Cuale River Island, the Flea Market, the Iguana Bridge, the new eastside bridge between Libertad and Insurgentes streets, plus the only hanging bridge left after the flood in August 2021. Downtown Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

00:00 View of the Banderas Bay and Olas Altas Beach

00:10 Staircase down to the Cuale River Island from the Bridge

00:39 Elizabeth Taylor bust

00:51 Oscar's Restaurant (right)

01:12 Oscar's Restaurant main entrance

01:30 Cuale Museum (Archaeological)

01:41 Artesanías Charly

02:01 Ruffy's Canine Cantina

02:11 Stairs up to Morelos/Ignacio L. Vallarta Bridge

02:35 Ramp down from the bridge

02:45 River Café Restaurant

02:55 Cuale River Island Flea Market

03:18 Public toilets (right)

03:28 Cuale Island Flea Market

03:54 Hanging bridge to Encino Street access (left-closed)

04:00 Hanging bridge to Constitucion Street access (right-closed)

04:10 Cuale River Island Flea Market

05:13 New Cuale River bridge from Libertad to Insurgentes

05:24 Pedestrian tunnel under the new bridge

05:37 East side of the Cuale River Island

05:47 Stairs down from the bridge

05:58 Cuale Island stands

06:10 Koko's Boutique (left)

06:34 John Huston sculpture

06:50 Walking east on the Cuale Island

07:55 Space time and movement (Ignacio Granados)

08:07 Babel Bar (right)

08:40 Las Brazzas Grill

09:07 Cuale Cultural Center square

09:20 Mural

09:37 Hanging bridge from island to Aquiles Serdán Street

09:53 Dry Cuale River bed

10:13 Aquiles Serdán Street (Romantic Zone)

10:39 Hanging bridge Aquiles Serdán Street to Cuale Island

11:13 Ruta Cuale

11:25 Cuale Cultural Center tour

12:20 Centro Cultural Vallartense (Vallarta Cultural Center)

12:35 Iguana bridge

14:04 Cuauhtemoc Street (Gringo Gulch Downtown Puerto Vallarta)

14:25 Iguana Bridge Cuauhtemoc Street to the Cuale River Island

15:39 Cuale River Island

15:56 Centro Cultural del Cuale

17:17 Hanging bridge from island to Aquiles Serdán Street

17:50 Aquiles Serdán Street (Southside-Old Town)

18:13 Hanging bridge Aquiles Serdán Street to Cuale River Island

18:45 Cuale River Island

18:55 Ruta Cuale

19:05 Cuale Cultural Center

19:18 Cuale Island walking west

19:31 Babel Bar (left - Friday Market)

20:16 Cuale River Island cats

20:31 Cat's Park (Parque de los Gatos)

21:23 John Huston sculpture

21:34 Le Bistro Restaurant (closed)

22:07 Cuale River Bridge (Libertad-Insurgentes)

22:29 View of the new Cuale bridge

24:57 On the Cuale River Island again

25:30 Cuale River Island Flea Market

26:54 Public Toilets (left)

27:04 Cuale River Island Flea Market

27:39 River Cafe

27:50 Cuale River bridge (Libertad/Ignacio L. Vallarta)

28:07 Stairs up to Cuale River bridge (Libertad/Ignacio L. Vallarta)

28:19 Ruffy's Canine Cantina (dog park)

28:52 Cuale Museum (Archaeological)

29:02 Oscar's Bar & Grill Restaurant main entrance

29:49 Cuale River Bridge

30:36 Banderas Bay view

This video was shot by Saúl Manzo on May 26th, 2022