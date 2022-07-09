DANGERS in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | October 2021

In Today's video I go over some of the dangers I have experienced since living here in PV area. These dangers are not what you may think, and include weather, crocodiles, hurricanes and amazing fun-loving people. If you are planning on moving to Puerto Vallarta, or coming here for a visit, make sure to watch this video until the end.

Time codes

00:00 - Intro

01:13 - About the weather in Puerto Vallarta

02:23 - Hurricane and its consequences in Puerto Vallarta

03:07 - Crocodiles on the beach and in the ocean in Mexico

04:30 - Another hurricane is forming in PV

05:15 - About Mexican fun and helpful people

5:30 - Start learning Spanish

06:14 - Join my Facebook group to move easier in Mexico

07:17 - Business opportunities in PV with Elena

09:53 - We found best opportunities of personal chef, cleaning and massage

10:52 - Join my Facebook group

DISCLAMER Information provided in the video is my opinion and experience only. Please ensure to do your own research and due diligence when travelling in foreign countries.