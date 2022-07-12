Day in our life in Mexico - our daily routine with kids on a weekday

Our family moved from Chicago to Puerto Vallarta Mexico. Our kids, dogs, and our hamster came with us. In this video we will show you what our average day looks like. We will take our kids to school, work from home, go to a hospital, and show you other activities that we do on a daily basis.

Let us know in the comments what you thing about living in Puerto Vallarta Mexico!

chris and paulina chicago to puerto vallarta