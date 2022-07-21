Did we just discover THE BEST TACOS in PUERTO VALLARTA? Find out on

Join Joel and Paul along with Super Taxi Driver, Rodolfo! Today they visit a few of Rodolfo's favorite taquerias in Puerto Vallarta.

Visit https://www.movingtomexi.co/win-a-wee... to SIGN UP AND WIN!

Make sure to subscribe to our channel and LIKE the video! Future contest winners will only be announced here.

Have you been considering simplifying your life, downsizing your personal overhead and making more time to enjoy life? Are you now working from home or possibly ready to start a business of your own. Has it ever crossed your mind to start a new adventure and new chapter in your life outside your country?

Have you ever considered Mexico? Through this website and our YouTube channel, you will meet hundreds of people who did just that and all the incredible things that have kept them here.

Mexico has it all and we want to show it to you! Stay tuned for upcoming episodes on YouTube and all the information you will need to not only make the decision but all the steps to get you from where you are now to a fully legal temporary resident with an optional work permit or permit to open your own business as well.

Go to www.MovingToMexi.co to SIGN UP AND WIN!

Mexico MovingToMexico Bucerias Sayulita Contest PuertoVallarta