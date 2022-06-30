Dining out with kids - Food Park Puerto Vallarta - Living in Mexico
A Chicago family moves to Puerto Vallarta Mexico, a beautiful town that offers a great selection of restaurants. One of the most popular spots for families is the Food Park PV where you can find many different options to eat - all in one place. Food Park PV (Puerto Vallarta) has a playground for kids, pizza, sushi, hot dogs, steaks, tacos, fried chicken, wings, and much more. Check out this video to see if the kids would rather eat the delicious food or play with other children...
Fly Kids Fly
Family moving to Mexico
Living in Mexico
Puerto Vallarta Restaurants
Travel with kids