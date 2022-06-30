Dining out with kids - Food Park Puerto Vallarta - Living in Mexico

A Chicago family moves to Puerto Vallarta Mexico, a beautiful town that offers a great selection of restaurants. One of the most popular spots for families is the Food Park PV where you can find many different options to eat - all in one place. Food Park PV (Puerto Vallarta) has a playground for kids, pizza, sushi, hot dogs, steaks, tacos, fried chicken, wings, and much more. Check out this video to see if the kids would rather eat the delicious food or play with other children...

Check out our other videos:

Our house in Mexico: https://youtu.be/zIuL4xUK0jU

Us moving to Puerto Vallarta: https://youtu.be/ywl4lGz_4pM

Getting Mexican Resident Cards: https://youtu.be/xVZDSeEhK4k

Trying Mexican Chips: https://youtu.be/VJcSek91vXQ

Fly Kids Fly

Family moving to Mexico

Living in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta Restaurants

Travel with kids

flykidsfly

movingtomexico

foodpark

mexicanfood

familytravel