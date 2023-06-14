Discover the Unique Beauty of Yelapa Mexico on this Virtual Walking Tour 2023

In this video, we will take a walking tour at Yelapa, Mexico. Enjoy this tour!

Los Muertos Beach Pier Location: https://goo.gl/maps/cTdptSNyA5dWhC1c8



About:

One of the unique things you can do while visiting Puerto Vallarta is take a trip to Yelapa, Mexico.

Yelapa is a small beach town and lies in the southernmost cove of Bahía de Banderas. Yelapa is located located 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta by boat or 25 minutes BOCA DE TOMATLAN also by boat. To get there, you can take a water taxi either from Puerto Vallarta Pier, or Boca De Tomatlan Pier. In Yelapa, there are no cars, only horses and a few ATVs, you’ll have to walk everywhere. Yelapa's tranquility is ideal for those looking to stay, for that entirely laid-back vacation. The beach is covered in golden sand, and is a superb place to swim, snorkel, or parasail.

