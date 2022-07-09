Do You Need a Passport To Go to Mexico in 2022?

Do You Need a Passport to Go to Mexico?

Yes. If you are a U.S Citizen, you’ll need a valid passport book with enough blank pages to go to Mexico, in general.

You'll need a passport, whether you're traveling by air, land, or sea, to travel to Mexico.

Don't have a passport? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Our passport application services make getting your passport to Mexico effortless. We'll provide you with everything you need to get that passport right at your fingertips in no time.

Do I need a passport to go to mexico

Do I need a passport when flying in/out of Mexico?

Yes, as a United States citizen, you must present a valid passport when flying in and out of Mexico.

There are no exceptions to this rule. Passport cards are not accepted when traveling by air.

You will also need a "Forma Migratioria Multiple" or FMT when flying into Mexico. You can obtain an FMT from an airline or at any port.

There is a small fee associated with the FMT. This "tourist" fee is typically covered when you buy your plane ticket to Mexico.

People who travel by air will receive a stamp proving they are traveling legally and have a valid FMT.

Do you need a Passport inside 8 weeks?

Passports and Visas.com will help you with your passport application. It's easy, painless and fast.

Do I need a passport when traveling to Mexico by car?

Yes, as a United States Citizen, you must present a valid passport when traveling to Mexico by car. Passport cards are also accepted when traveling to Mexico by land.

Similar to when traveling to Mexico by air, you will also need an FMT or "Forma Migratoria Multiple."

When traveling by land, you need an FMT if you are staying more than 72 hours or traveling beyond the "border zone."

Do I need a passport when traveling to Mexico by Sea?

Yes, just like when traveling by land or air, you will need a valid United States passport when entering Mexico. You can also use a valid passport card if you do not have a passport book.

One exception is traveling on a closed-loop cruise that starts and ends in the United States; you do not need a passport. On a closed-loop cruise, United States citizens can use any government-issued ID with a photo and proof of citizenship. Proof of citizenship includes a birth certificate or naturalization certificate.

Do children need passports when traveling to Mexico?

It will depend on the method of travel.

If you are traveling by land or by sea, children do not need a passport. On land and sea, children under the age of 16 can use their birth certificates, naturalization certificates, or certificates of citizenship to re-enter the U.S from Mexico.

However, when traveling by air, children of all ages are required to present a valid passport book.

Remember that the age cut-off for children traveling by land or sea is 16 and not 18, which is customary in the United States. Be sure to get a passport book or card for any children 16 or older.

As a precaution, if your children do have passports, always carry them with you when you travel to Mexico.

Does my Passport have to be valid for 6 months to travel to Mexico?

The current rule is that you may use your U.S. passport for travel to and from the United States within the validity date displayed on the passport. That said, check with your airline as many still implement a 3 or 6 month rule, meaning the passport has to have either 3 months or 6 months of validity remaining at the time you enter Mexico.

How Do I Get A Passport For Mexico?

Getting a passport doesn't have to be a frustrating process.

With our passport services, you can get your passport to Mexico worry-free and faster than ever.

Our standard shipping is faster than the expedited shipping services offered by the post office.

Apply with us, and skip all the pitfalls that come with passport applications.

We will walk you through the entire process so that you can skip the guesswork.

You also won't have to wonder about the status of your passport anymore. You can check the status with our platform 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If any issues arise with your application, we will notify you immediately.

We will also alert you as soon as your application is completed.

With our expert team, you can guarantee to eliminate the two worst things about completing a passport application: slow wait times and confusing application forms.

passport traveltomexico mexico