Don't Move To Mexico Without This...
We talk about all the things you should bring with you when moving to Mexico. We discuss the cost of living in Mexico and how expensive it is to replace certain items. We show prices for common things that you will need in Mexico. We also have some big news to announce. We are going all in. We are pushing all the chips on the table, selling all of our stuff, and leaving Atlanta to permanently live in Merida Mexico. We are executing the 3rd phase of our Mexitplans and moving to Merida Mexico full time. No more back and forth between Atlanta and Merida Mexico 2021. We will be full-time Merida Mexico expats. Sure we will be back to visit family and friends, and Atlanta will always be home, but we are taking the final steps and downsizing 28 years of stuff.
00:00 Intro
00:11 Mexitplans Essential Guide On What To Bring To Mexico
00:15 New Jam
00:28 Big Announcement
01:58 Kitchen
04:33 Bathroom/Medicine Cabinet
09:10 Bedroom/Closet
12:25 Family Room/Office
18:35 General Household Safety
19:25 Final Thoughts on what to pack when moving to Mexico
