Don't Move To Mexico Without This...

We talk about all the things you should bring with you when moving to Mexico. We discuss the cost of living in Mexico and how expensive it is to replace certain items. We show prices for common things that you will need in Mexico. We also have some big news to announce. We are going all in. We are pushing all the chips on the table, selling all of our stuff, and leaving Atlanta to permanently live in Merida Mexico. We are executing the 3rd phase of our Mexitplans and moving to Merida Mexico full time. No more back and forth between Atlanta and Merida Mexico 2021. We will be full-time Merida Mexico expats. Sure we will be back to visit family and friends, and Atlanta will always be home, but we are taking the final steps and downsizing 28 years of stuff.

00:00 Intro

00:11 Mexitplans Essential Guide On What To Bring To Mexico

00:15 New Jam

00:28 Big Announcement

01:58 Kitchen

04:33 Bathroom/Medicine Cabinet

09:10 Bedroom/Closet

12:25 Family Room/Office

18:35 General Household Safety

19:25 Final Thoughts on what to pack when moving to Mexico

