Everything You NEED To KNOW Before Visiting Puerto Vallarta 2023

A complete guide for beginners on everything you need to know about visiting Puerto Vallarta.

00:00 Intro

00:09 High Season

00:31 Low Season

00:43 Rainy Season

00:56 Requirements to Enter Mexico

01:26 Airport Arrival

02:03 Where To Exchange your money

02:40 Transportation from the Airport

03:35 Buses in PV

03:47 Rent a car PV

03:59 Cash or Credit Card

04:24 Is Puerto Vallarta Safe?

04:40 Where to Stay in PV

06:25 Nuevo Vallarta vs Puerto Vallarta

07:35 Cobblestone Streets

07:57 What to wear in PV

08:39 Where to go see a Doctor

08:54 Beaches in PV

