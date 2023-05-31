Everything You NEED To KNOW Before Visiting Puerto Vallarta 2023
A complete guide for beginners on everything you need to know about visiting Puerto Vallarta.
00:00 Intro
00:09 High Season
00:31 Low Season
00:43 Rainy Season
00:56 Requirements to Enter Mexico
01:26 Airport Arrival
02:03 Where To Exchange your money
02:40 Transportation from the Airport
03:35 Buses in PV
03:47 Rent a car PV
03:59 Cash or Credit Card
04:24 Is Puerto Vallarta Safe?
04:40 Where to Stay in PV
06:25 Nuevo Vallarta vs Puerto Vallarta
07:35 Cobblestone Streets
07:57 What to wear in PV
08:39 Where to go see a Doctor
08:54 Beaches in PV
