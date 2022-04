EXCLUSIVE NUEVO VALLARTA, MEXICO (PUERTO VALLARTA)

I had been living in Puerto Vallarta and the west side of Mexico. Today I decided to take the bus to Nuevo Vallarta, which is a suburb of the town of Puerto vallarta in the state of Jalisco. Nueveo Vallarta is located 15 min away in the state of Nayarit. I explored all beach area and passed by many of the resorts for example Hard Rock hotel, Riu palace, Vidanta, Marival Emotions Resort & Suites, and many more. I also stopped in the Marina and had some Mexican food at a restaurant.

