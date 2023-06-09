Log in
Explore 🇲🇽 Puerto Vallarta's Best Restaurants and Neighborhoods: The Ultimate Guide

Join me on a virtual tour of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - one of my favorite destinations! In this video, I'll be sharing my top recommendations for must-visit restaurants and hotspots in the area. Get ready to soak up the vibrant atmosphere and delicious cuisine of this amazing town! 💗💗💗

Places mentioned:

Don Chava Taqueria Cantina
📍Lázaro Cárdenas 288, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Ocean Grill Vallarta
📍Playa Colomitos, 48292 Boca de Tomatlán, Jal., Mexico

Makal
📍Lázaro Cárdenas 311, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48330 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Coco's Kitchen
📍Púlpito Olas Altas 122, 48399 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Let's Connect 💗: Instagram: @foodiebucketlist
Tiktok @foodiebucketlist

