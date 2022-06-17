Exploring & Eating in Los Muertos Beach & The Malecon - Puerto Vallarta Mexico - What to Do & Eat!!!

We explore the pristine beaches of Los Muertos beach and stroll & Eat our way along the lovely Malecon walkway in sunny Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Giving you recommendations along the way for what to do and where to eat on your trip to Puerto Vallarta!

Check out our other Puerto Vallarta videos:

Best Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta: https://youtu.be/HZWUEI98oVc

Rhythms of the Night Boat Cruise Excursion: https://youtu.be/t0jACgQP6Mc

Penthouse Airbnb Condo tour on Puerto Vallarta's Los Muertos Beach and the Malecon: https://youtu.be/5teks09_j8M

If you want to help support our channel, please make sure to like, subscribe, and comment, or you can also buy us a coffee:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TakeTime...

If you are planning on booking a hotel or for any other online purchase, make sure to check out Rakuten for cashback! Our link below will give us both a bonus for you signing up.

https://www.rakuten.ca/referrer?refer...

Holiday by Roa Music | https://soundcloud.com/roa_music1031

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...