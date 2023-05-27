FOMO Alert: Top 12 Puerto Vallarta Experiences You'll Regret Missing in 2023 🇲🇽💥

Today we'll show you the top 12 best things to do in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 🇲🇽. Join us as we explore this beautiful city and bring you this free travel guide!

⭐️ PRO TIP: Uber is widely available in Puerto Vallarta, but it may be difficult to find a ride outside of the city. If you want to connect with our amazing driver, please contact us via Instagram and we will share his contact information.

CHAPTERS:

0:00 Intro

0:11 1. Malecon

1:26 2. Playa de Los Muertos

2:00 3. Jorullo Bridge

4:03 4. Islas Marietas

5:46 5. Cuale Island

7:17 6. Zona Romantica

8:05 7. Release The Turtle

10:11 8. Sayulita

12:44 9. Palo Maria Waterfall

13:52 10. Mirador de la Cruz

15:39 11. Mismaloya Beach

16:43 12. Rhythms of the Night

18:53 Outro & Bloopers

