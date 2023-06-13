Food Tour in Puerto Vallarta 2023 Pt.1 4K

In this video, we explore some of the top rated restaurants in Puerto Vallarta. From the best table side guacamole we’ve ever tasted, to Asian food, to a restaurant right off the steps of the famous Guadalupe church?! We review it all, so you don’t have to.

We hope a review of these places will help plan your future trip to Puerto Vallarta! Let us know your thoughts if you’ve been to any of these places!

