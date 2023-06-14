Full Walking Tour Puerto Vallarta Boardwalk

Paseo a pie completo por el Malecón de Puerto Vallarta desde el Parque Lázaro Cárdenas en la Zona Romántica a Calle 31 de Octubre en el centro de Puerto Vallarta y de vuelta [Tradicionalmente el Malecón de PV va entre calle Zaragoza por el sur y Calle 31 de Octubre por el norte, el Fideicomiso de Turismo ha decidido llamar Malecón al tramo entero entre 31 de Octubre por el norte y Venustiano Carranza por el sur].

Walking tour of the Puerto Vallarta Boardwalk, starting off on Lazaro Cardenas Park in Old Town walking north over the Cuale River along the Little Malecon to the Traditional Malecon in downtown PV all the way to 31 de Octubre street and then back again to the L. Cardenas Park [Traditionally PV's Malecon/boardwalk runs between Zaragoza St. on the south and 31 de Octubre St. on the north, the City's Tourism Board has decided to call "Malecon" the whole stretch between 31 de Octubre on the north and Venustiano Carranza on the south.]

Filmado/Shot 18-04-2023 Saúl Manzo.

00:00 Inicio (Parque Lázaro Cárdenas/Park)

00:13 Escultura Andale Bernardo/sculpture (Jim Demetro)

00:44 Calle Lázaro Cárdenas

01:19 Calle Francisco I. Madero

01:39 Playa Olas Altas (beach)

02:05 Calle Aquiles Serdán

02:56 La Lavandera (Jim Demetro)

03:27 Puente del Río Cuale

04:01 Río Cuale/Cuale River

04:29 Escaleras a Isla del Río Cuale/Staircase down to the Cuale Island

04:39 Desembocadura del Río Cuale/Cuale River mouth

05:20 Escaleras a Mercado Plaza Juárez/Staircase to Juarez Plaza Flea Market

05:43 Malecón Dos/Small Malecon

06:25 Calle Agustín Rodríguez

06:44 Mercado De Artesanías Malecón 2/Flea Market

07:13 San Pascual Bailón (José Ramiz Barquet)

07:30 Calle Libertad

07:41 Eriza-Dos Maritza Vázquez "BLU"

08:11 Calle Guerrero

08:22 Bailarines de Vallarta (Jim Demetro)

08:48 Museo Histórico Naval de PV

09:06 Calle Zaragoza

09:16 La Fuente de la Amistad (Bud Bottoms & Octavio Gonzalez)

09:26 Entrada al Museo Histórico Naval de Puerto Vallarta

09:42 Teatro al aire libre Aquiles Serdán

09:52 Los Arcos del Malecón

10:16 Plaza de Armas y Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe

10:40 Ayuntamiento/City Hall

11:02 Calle Iturbide & El Malecón

11:12 Letrero de Puerto Vallarta/City Sign

11:37 El Niño sobre el Caballo de Mar/The Boy on the Seahorse

11:56 Calle Mina

12:06 Tritón & Sirena (Carlos Espino)

12:28 Faro del Malecón

12:50 Lluvia/Rain (Jovian)

13:01 Calle Galeana & Malecon

13:39 Calle Corona (Street)

13:49 En Busca de la Razón (Sergio Bustamante)

14:25 Calle Aldama (street)

14:40 La Rotonda del Mar (Alejandro Colunga)

14:56 Playa del Malecón/Malecon Beach

15:17 Calle Abasolo (Street)

15:27 La Naturaleza Como Madre (Adrián Reynoso)

15:54 Playa del Malecón/Malecon Beach

16:05 Calle Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez (street)

16:15 El Unicornio de la Buena Fortuna/The Good Fortune Unicorn (Aníbal Riebeling)

16:55 Calle Leona Vicario (Street)

17:05 El Sutil Comepiedras (Jonás Gutiérrez)

17:32 Voladores de Papantla/Papantla Pole-Flyers (Flyers)

17:50 Calle Pípila (Street)

18:00 Nostalgia (José Ramiz Barquet)

18:32 Calle Allende (Street)

18:50 Origen y Destino/Origin and Destination (Pedro Torres Tello)

19:39 Extremo norte del Malecón/Boardwalk's north end

19:50 Calle 31 de Octubre & Malecón (Street)

20:25 Los Milenios/The Millennia sculpture (Mathis Lidice)

21:24 31 de Octubre Street

21:50 North end Malecón de Puerto Vallarta

22:29 Origin & Destination, Pedro Torres Tello

22:39 Allende Street

23:02 Pipila Street

23:12 Nostalgia, José Ramiz Barquet sculpture

23:43 Leona Vicario street

23:53 The Subtle Stone-eater, Jonás Gutiérrez statue

24:30 Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Street

25:07 Abasolo Street

25:17 Nature as Mother, Adrian Reynoso sculpture

25:44 Aldama Street

25:54 The Rotunda of the Sea, Alejandro Colunga

26:30 Corona Street

26:40 In Search of Reason, Sergio Bustamante

27:16 Galeana street & the Malecón

27:40 Rain, Jovian

27:51 The Malecon Lighthouse

28:13 Mina Street

28:23 Triton and Siren, Carlos Espino

28:48 Iturbide Street

28:58 The Boy on the Seahorse/City Letters-Sign

29:48 Esplanade Aquiles Serdán/The Malecon Arches

29:59 Los Arcos del Malecón/The Malecon Arches

30:29 The Friendship Fountain, southern end of the boardwalk

30:39 Puerto Vallarta Naval Museum

30:49 Northern End Malecon Dos/Malecon Two

31:09 Guerrero St-

31:19 Vallarta Dancers, Jim Demetro

31:39 Libertad Street

31:49 Eriza-Dos, Maritza Vázquez (BLU)

32:04 San Pascual Bailón, José Ramiz Barquet

32:35 Agustín Rodríguez St.

33:29 Cuale River Bridge walkway

34:02 Cuale River

34:37 Stairs to Cuale River Island

35:44 Olas Altas Beach, Romantic Zone

36:00 The Washer Woman statue, Jim Demetro

36:34 Aquiles Serdan Street

36:46 Escultura de La Cellista/The Cellist sculpture (Alicia Bueno)

37:30 Francisco I. Madero St.

38:14 Lazaro Cardenas St.

38:26 Lazaro Cardenas Amphitheater

38:36 Lazaro Cardenas Park

Filmado/Shot 18-04-2023 Saúl Manzo.