Full Walking Tour Puerto Vallarta Boardwalk
Paseo a pie completo por el Malecón de Puerto Vallarta desde el Parque Lázaro Cárdenas en la Zona Romántica a Calle 31 de Octubre en el centro de Puerto Vallarta y de vuelta https://www.puertovallarta.net/espano... [Tradicionalmente el Malecón de PV va entre calle Zaragoza por el sur y Calle 31 de Octubre por el norte, el Fideicomiso de Turismo ha decidido llamar Malecón al tramo entero entre 31 de Octubre por el norte y Venustiano Carranza por el sur].
Walking tour of the Puerto Vallarta Boardwalk, starting off on Lazaro Cardenas Park in Old Town walking north over the Cuale River along the Little Malecon to the Traditional Malecon in downtown PV all the way to 31 de Octubre street and then back again to the L. Cardenas Park https://www.puertovallarta.net/what_t... [Traditionally PV's Malecon/boardwalk runs between Zaragoza St. on the south and 31 de Octubre St. on the north, the City's Tourism Board has decided to call "Malecon" the whole stretch between 31 de Octubre on the north and Venustiano Carranza on the south.]
Filmado/Shot 18-04-2023 Saúl Manzo.
00:00 Inicio (Parque Lázaro Cárdenas/Park)
00:13 Escultura Andale Bernardo/sculpture (Jim Demetro)
00:44 Calle Lázaro Cárdenas
01:19 Calle Francisco I. Madero
01:39 Playa Olas Altas (beach)
02:05 Calle Aquiles Serdán
02:56 La Lavandera (Jim Demetro)
03:27 Puente del Río Cuale
04:01 Río Cuale/Cuale River
04:29 Escaleras a Isla del Río Cuale/Staircase down to the Cuale Island
04:39 Desembocadura del Río Cuale/Cuale River mouth
05:20 Escaleras a Mercado Plaza Juárez/Staircase to Juarez Plaza Flea Market
05:43 Malecón Dos/Small Malecon
06:25 Calle Agustín Rodríguez
06:44 Mercado De Artesanías Malecón 2/Flea Market
07:13 San Pascual Bailón (José Ramiz Barquet)
07:30 Calle Libertad
07:41 Eriza-Dos Maritza Vázquez "BLU"
08:11 Calle Guerrero
08:22 Bailarines de Vallarta (Jim Demetro)
08:48 Museo Histórico Naval de PV
09:06 Calle Zaragoza
09:16 La Fuente de la Amistad (Bud Bottoms & Octavio Gonzalez)
09:26 Entrada al Museo Histórico Naval de Puerto Vallarta
09:42 Teatro al aire libre Aquiles Serdán
09:52 Los Arcos del Malecón
10:16 Plaza de Armas y Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe
10:40 Ayuntamiento/City Hall
11:02 Calle Iturbide & El Malecón
11:12 Letrero de Puerto Vallarta/City Sign
11:37 El Niño sobre el Caballo de Mar/The Boy on the Seahorse
11:56 Calle Mina
12:06 Tritón & Sirena (Carlos Espino)
12:28 Faro del Malecón
12:50 Lluvia/Rain (Jovian)
13:01 Calle Galeana & Malecon
13:39 Calle Corona (Street)
13:49 En Busca de la Razón (Sergio Bustamante)
14:25 Calle Aldama (street)
14:40 La Rotonda del Mar (Alejandro Colunga)
14:56 Playa del Malecón/Malecon Beach
15:17 Calle Abasolo (Street)
15:27 La Naturaleza Como Madre (Adrián Reynoso)
15:54 Playa del Malecón/Malecon Beach
16:05 Calle Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez (street)
16:15 El Unicornio de la Buena Fortuna/The Good Fortune Unicorn (Aníbal Riebeling)
16:55 Calle Leona Vicario (Street)
17:05 El Sutil Comepiedras (Jonás Gutiérrez)
17:32 Voladores de Papantla/Papantla Pole-Flyers (Flyers)
17:50 Calle Pípila (Street)
18:00 Nostalgia (José Ramiz Barquet)
18:32 Calle Allende (Street)
18:50 Origen y Destino/Origin and Destination (Pedro Torres Tello)
19:39 Extremo norte del Malecón/Boardwalk's north end
19:50 Calle 31 de Octubre & Malecón (Street)
20:25 Los Milenios/The Millennia sculpture (Mathis Lidice)
21:24 31 de Octubre Street
21:50 North end Malecón de Puerto Vallarta
22:29 Origin & Destination, Pedro Torres Tello
22:39 Allende Street
23:02 Pipila Street
23:12 Nostalgia, José Ramiz Barquet sculpture
23:43 Leona Vicario street
23:53 The Subtle Stone-eater, Jonás Gutiérrez statue
24:30 Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Street
25:07 Abasolo Street
25:17 Nature as Mother, Adrian Reynoso sculpture
25:44 Aldama Street
25:54 The Rotunda of the Sea, Alejandro Colunga
26:30 Corona Street
26:40 In Search of Reason, Sergio Bustamante
27:16 Galeana street & the Malecón
27:40 Rain, Jovian
27:51 The Malecon Lighthouse
28:13 Mina Street
28:23 Triton and Siren, Carlos Espino
28:48 Iturbide Street
28:58 The Boy on the Seahorse/City Letters-Sign
29:48 Esplanade Aquiles Serdán/The Malecon Arches
29:59 Los Arcos del Malecón/The Malecon Arches
30:29 The Friendship Fountain, southern end of the boardwalk
30:39 Puerto Vallarta Naval Museum
30:49 Northern End Malecon Dos/Malecon Two
31:09 Guerrero St-
31:19 Vallarta Dancers, Jim Demetro
31:39 Libertad Street
31:49 Eriza-Dos, Maritza Vázquez (BLU)
32:04 San Pascual Bailón, José Ramiz Barquet
32:35 Agustín Rodríguez St.
33:29 Cuale River Bridge walkway
34:02 Cuale River
34:37 Stairs to Cuale River Island
35:44 Olas Altas Beach, Romantic Zone
36:00 The Washer Woman statue, Jim Demetro
36:34 Aquiles Serdan Street
36:46 Escultura de La Cellista/The Cellist sculpture (Alicia Bueno)
37:30 Francisco I. Madero St.
38:14 Lazaro Cardenas St.
38:26 Lazaro Cardenas Amphitheater
38:36 Lazaro Cardenas Park
