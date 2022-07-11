Gay Puerto Vallarta Travel Guide - Gay Mexico

Gay Puerto Vallarta Travel Guide - Gay Mexico

This is really gay paradise in Mexico. Only 3 hours from Los Angeles and 1 hour from Mexico City.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/martijnaround...

Follow:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/martijnkolk...

For collaboration and inquiries: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

travel puertovallarta gay

On this channel I want to show you that there is more than just the place where you come from. I hope to inspire you to explore the world and visit the most beautiful cities in the world. I'm also testing the gay nightlife around the world in special videos. Lisbon, Buenos Aires, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, London, Paris, Berlin, Toronto, Brussels, Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta, Santiago, Guadalajara, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Bali, Seoul, Chicago, Phuket, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Warsaw, Dublin, Nice, New York, Bogota, Florence, Hong Kong and many more.

This project originated from pure passion. Besides being a DJ and voiceover in the Netherlands.

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.”