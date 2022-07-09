Getting MEDICAL CARE in MEXICO | PUERTO VALLARTA area
Are you interested in seeing what Mexican health care is like, especially if you don't have health insurance? Today I will tell you about medical care in the Puerto Vallarta area, specifically in Bucerias, Nayarit.
Time codes
00:00 - Intro
00:26 - Why do I need to visit a doctor?
01:43 - Let’s see the Mexican hospital
02:04 - About my visit to the doctor
02:41 - Going to my second appointment
03:19 - Came to another hospital for a visit
03:55 - My mini surgery in Mexico
04:02 - About my surgery experience
04:46 - Cost of the visit
DISCLAMER Information provided in the video is my opinion and experience only. Please ensure to do your own research and due diligence when travelling in foreign countries.