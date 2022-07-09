Getting MEDICAL CARE in MEXICO | PUERTO VALLARTA area

Are you interested in seeing what Mexican health care is like, especially if you don't have health insurance? Today I will tell you about medical care in the Puerto Vallarta area, specifically in Bucerias, Nayarit.

Time codes

00:00 - Intro

00:26 - Why do I need to visit a doctor?

01:43 - Let’s see the Mexican hospital

02:04 - About my visit to the doctor

02:41 - Going to my second appointment

03:19 - Came to another hospital for a visit

03:55 - My mini surgery in Mexico

04:02 - About my surgery experience

04:46 - Cost of the visit

This video is for you.

Do you like my videos and wish to help me produce weekly content? Now you can through Paypal using my direct link at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/laris...

Thank you so much,

xoxo

Larissa

DISCLAMER Information provided in the video is my opinion and experience only. Please ensure to do your own research and due diligence when travelling in foreign countries.