How Puerto Vallarta Has Changed Us

5,173 views Apr 22, 2022 Puerto Vallarta has changed us! Reflecting on our activity, this video reviews the impact of Puerto Vallarta history, our attraction to the Isla Cuale and the Rio Cuale, our community involvement, and some tequila and random birds! Most important, our involvement with you has made a huge impact on us.

Our Living Simply in Mexico FB Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/livin...

Lupe Wulff: http://www.lupewulff.com.mx/contacto....

PuertoVallarta.Net Photo Gallery: https://www.puertovallarta.net/

Iguana Bridge: https://goo.gl/maps/VxwdaTBPT52vwmxD7

Malecon: https://goo.gl/maps/4mJLeTZfiCS8KcpW6

Chachalaca - WIkimedia Commons: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...

Bonus: Boom Chachalaca in music: https://youtu.be/xfxcQT2AknE?t=100

Tequilera Arrecife: https://goo.gl/maps/BytWMcmFQiCfyiwn8

Puerto Vallarta : Isla Cuale Activities: https://www.facebook.com/groups/64081...

Comment on YouTube or in our Facebook Group if you’d like to participate in Ada’s Benefit fitness classes. Ada’s for-profit site can be found here: https://www.bewellstaywell.net/

