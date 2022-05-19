How to Live in Mexico, Puerto Vallarta on Social Security

One of the best ways to enjoy rents at $300 to $600 a month is to rent a home that is not Airbnb qualified. Fix up the house to your specifications and live withing your means. There are a variety of house that are available for cheap, cheap, rentals not only in Puerto Vallarta, but in Mexico City, Acapulco, and Puerto Escondido. In Acapulco they call this building-out a property. Meaning you bring the home up to western standards. These homes are safe and have been standing for decades through storms, floods and whatever the neighborhood has experienced. The jackpot is when you find one of these homes that has a view. Then you experience low rent and beautiful views 24/7. Of course, you may have to move live animals out of the home first and complete certain carpenter duties along with scrubbing, painting, and planning, however, it can be done. Just remember, the landlord more than likely will not give you any money back when you leave. They keep all the upgrades, you get nothing, except the opportunity to do it all over again.

The toilet may not flush, and if it does, you may not be able to put toilet paper in it.. Not to worry, this is a common thing in Mexico and is one of the guidelines for categorizing properties in Mexico.

So when people ask, can you live on social security in Puerto Vallarta or any other part of Mexico, the answer is yes. However, you will need to spend a couple months getting to know the area and calling the telephone numbers listed on rental properties. Thus, you will need to speak Spanish, or you can hire someone to help you interpret. Use craigslist and post the job. Be sure to feed your interpreter. Now, the cheapest way to implement this plan is to rent a private room with an ex-pat in the area of Mexico you want to live. You can find them on Airbnb. The best time to do this is in April and May. This is the best time because most of the ex-pats from the US and Canada have left and the town or area returns to the Mexican cost of living standards, not the US. Don’t forget to vet your carpenters, make sure they are who they say they are and that they have the experience to complete the work you need to have done. Sometimes the scammers are intertwined within the neighborhood and you will never be able to find them or get your money back. So yes, come on down. Pension, social security, whatever your monthly retirement is, you can make it work. It is all about lifestyle choices and the local people rarely earn over $600 US dollars a month if that, so you should be fine on $1000, but much better off on $1400 and up.

Be sure to keep your Medicare in the United States, even though you can’t use it in Mexico, if you were to become seriously ill, you can fly back to the US. You can get Medical Eva Insurance for about $700 a year or you can always have a return airline ticket tuck away for emergencies.